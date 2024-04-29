Police officers targeting distracted drivers Monday as part of Operation Ghost Rider

(WXYZ) — Law enforcement officers from around Michigan will be targeting distracted drivers on Monday as part of Operation Ghost Rider.

Coordinated by the Transportation Improvement Association (TIA), Operation Ghost Rider has a goal to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whimer signed a bill into law that makes it easier to manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device when operating a vehicle on Michigan roads.

Watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talk about the new bill below

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to prevent distracted driving

“Despite knowing the risks, distracted drivers continue to put themselves and the innocent people around them in danger,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of TIA and chairman of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commissions’ Distracted Driving Action Team. “Sadly, many people have lost a loved one to a completely preventable behavior. We can all do our part by keeping our eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times.”

Officers will use unmarked spotter vehicles which contain a law enforcement passenger. When spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate the traffic stop.

Under the new bill, the first violation is a $100 fine, the second is a $250 fine and three violations within a three-year period will require people to complete a driving improvement course.