Police on scene of barricaded gunman in home on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 12:33 p.m.

Detroit police are in contact with a barricaded gunman inside a house in southwest Detroit.

According to police, a woman and child were inside the home when the man fired a shot, but they were able to get out safely.

Police say officers then made contact with the man and tried convincing him to give himself up, but they weren't successful.

The department's Special Response Team and a hostage negotiator are on scene and are talking with the man.

He has several guns out the window, according to police, but they still believe he is armed. They are working toward a peaceful resolution.

10:47 a.m.

Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman in a house on the city's southwest side.

The house is located in the 1800 block of Ethel off of Schaefer Highway.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates.