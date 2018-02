TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - 7:35 a.m.

7 Action News Reporter Nia Harden provided an update to the ongoing barricaded gunman situation at a home in Troy.

It started around 3:40 a.m. when police received a family trouble call with shots fired inside the home.

The suspect inside the home is believed to be a man in his 30s. The mother and father of the armed suspect were inside the home when it started but were able to get out.

Neighbors are being told to either shelter in place or evacuate with police assistance.

We're told police have established communication with the gunman but have not heard from him in the past hour. They also say that officers are hampered by fog in the area.

There are several schools nearby but they are closed for mid winter break.

6:36 a.m.

5:45 a.m.

