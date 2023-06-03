Police: Pipe bomb found, safely neutralized at Grosse Pointe Farms park

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are now investigating after a pipe bomb was found Friday at a Grosse Pointe Farms park.

Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety says they were notified Friday at approximately 11:06 a.m. about a suspicious metal object found at the Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park.

The object was found by a park employee near the pedestrian drop-off area and thrown it into the lake, police say.

"Further investigation revealed that the object was approximately 5-6 inches long and resembled a pipe bomb. The area was secured, and technicians from the Michigan State Police, ATF, and the Detroit Bomb Squad were called for assistance," Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety said in a press release Saturday.

"The Grosse Pointe Farms Dive Team recovered the object, which was examined, confirmed to be a pipe bomb, and safely neutralized by technicians on scene. Pier Park was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day to allow for a comprehensive sweep of the grounds and buildings."

Police say no additional dangerous objects were found and the park reopened and resumed regular hours of operation on Saturday.

The incident is currently under investigation.

