Police pull over 100+ drivers in school bus safety enforcement campaign

(WXYZ) — Michigan law enforcement agencies made more than 100 traffic stops during a school bus safety enforcement campaign back in October.

Agencies worked with their local school districts to provide education enforcement around school buses in the community.

It happened between Oct. 18-22 throughout the state.

According to Michigan State Police, "Operation Safe Stop" resulted in 122 traffic stops, 50 tickets for illegal passing of school buses, 29 other tickets and three misdemeanor arrests.

“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”

“I am grateful to our bus drivers, law enforcement officers, and Michiganders who drive safely for keeping our kids safe on the road,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Operation Safe Stop is an effective joint effort that reminds us that we all have to be mindful on the road and do our part to help kids get to school safely. We will continue finding ways to help kids stay focused on learning without worrying for their health and safety, both in and out of the classroom.”

A total of 18 agencies participated in the five-day enforcement period, which included municipal and county officers as well as the Michigan State Police.

