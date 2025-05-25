Police pursuit in Warren ends with 71-year-old innocent driver dead, suspect in custody

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say a 71-year-old woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a police chase that ended with a crash on Saturday evening.

According to officials, two Warren police officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the driver of a black Chrysler 300 who was reportedly driving recklessly in the area of Van Dyke and Miller around 9:33 p.m. The driver, police say, did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

Police say the suspect eventually collided with two vehicles at the intersection of 9 Mile and Van Dyke. The suspect reportedly tried to run from the scene but was caught by officers.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a 71-year-old woman. Police say she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain serious injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they will release more details as they become available.

