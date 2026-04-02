Police question man who threatened to shoot, stab students at Adrian College

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was investigated by authorities after allegedly threatening to shoot and stab students at Adrian College on Wednesday night, the Adrian Police Department tells us, before the man was ultimately released.

Police responded to the campus just after 7 p.m. yesterday (April 1) to a report of a man in ski mask making threats. Campus Safety called for a general lockdown of the campus as this was happening.

With the help of Michigan State Police, the Adrian Township Police and Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, a perimeter was set up near Pellowe Hall and Arrington Ice Arena.

Once investigators determined the man's identity, they expanded the search and found the man. He was interviewed and consented to be searched, with no weapons being found.

The suspect was released by police, pending a charging decision by the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety, and Adrian College is back to operating as normal.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Adrian Police Department at (517)264-4808, or email info to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.