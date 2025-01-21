Watch Now
Police: Raid at Detroit home leads to seizure of guns, $420K in drugs & more

Detroit police say they seized drugs, guns, money and more after a raid at a home on the city's east side.

According to police, the Detroit Multijurisdictional HIDTA Task Force worked with Eastpointe police to execute a search warrant in the 14000 block of Rossini near State Fair and Gratiot.

During the raid, police confiscated the following items:

  • 312.6 grams of cocaine
  • 54.9 grams of fentanyl
  • 27.2 grams of heroin
  • 1.7 grams of ecstasy
  • 351.1 grams of methamphetamine
  • 109.3 grams of various illicit pills
  • 142 grams of unknown powder
  • $1,391 in cash
  • 1 shotgun and 4 handguns

Police also made two felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests.
They say the total street value of the seized drugs is nearly $420,000.

