Police: Raid at Detroit home leads to seizure of guns, $420K in drugs & more

Detroit police say they seized drugs, guns, money and more after a raid at a home on the city's east side.

According to police, the Detroit Multijurisdictional HIDTA Task Force worked with Eastpointe police to execute a search warrant in the 14000 block of Rossini near State Fair and Gratiot.

During the raid, police confiscated the following items:



312.6 grams of cocaine

54.9 grams of fentanyl

27.2 grams of heroin

1.7 grams of ecstasy

351.1 grams of methamphetamine

109.3 grams of various illicit pills

142 grams of unknown powder

$1,391 in cash

1 shotgun and 4 handguns

Police also made two felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests.

They say the total street value of the seized drugs is nearly $420,000.