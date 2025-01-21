Police: Raid at Detroit home leads to seizure of guns, $420K in drugs & more

Detroit police say they seized drugs, guns, money and more after a raid at a home on the city's east side.
According to police, the Detroit Multijurisdictional HIDTA Task Force worked with Eastpointe police to execute a search warrant in the 14000 block of Rossini near State Fair and Gratiot.
During the raid, police confiscated the following items:
- 312.6 grams of cocaine
- 54.9 grams of fentanyl
- 27.2 grams of heroin
- 1.7 grams of ecstasy
- 351.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 109.3 grams of various illicit pills
- 142 grams of unknown powder
- $1,391 in cash
- 1 shotgun and 4 handguns
Police also made two felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests.
They say the total street value of the seized drugs is nearly $420,000.