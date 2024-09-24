Police raid Taylor pharmacy, West Bloomfield home in alleged illegal pill mill operation

Taylor police have raided a pharmacy and a house in West Bloomfield in connection to a years-long illegal pill operation.

According to police, the raid happened at the PharMor Pharmacy on Telegraph Rd. just north of Eureka in Taylor.

We're told the investigation involves a doctor who was allegedly illegally prescribing bills, fraudulent billing, falsifying patient records and more.

According to Taylor police, they were assisted by Michigan State Police MNET, which is the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair talked about the opioid epidemic in the country and the problems it causes, from the overdose deaths, to stress upon the families and more.

"We believe this doctor played a big role in fueling that fire," Blair said.