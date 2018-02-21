Police: Red-haired woman pawns gun, jewelry she stole during home invasion

(WXYZ) - A 27-year-old Ira Township woman accused of breaking into a Harrison Township home earlier this month and stealing a handgun, electronics and other items, including jewelry, was arrested after she sold some of the items to a pawn shop. 

After the Feb. 10 break-in was reported at the Harrison Township residence, police said the stolen gun and jewelry sold to a pawn shop was traced back to Kelly Rae Smith's home. Police said she tried to flee out of the back of her home when police showed up with a warrant. 

She was arrested and charged with one count of home invasion, 2nd degree, a 15 year felony and one count of receiving and concealing $1,000 - $20,000, a five year felony.   

Smith was arraigned yesterday and given a $20,000 bond. She's due back in court next month for a probable cause hearing. 

Police said Smith's criminal history includes controlled substance convictions, financial transaction device – steal /retain without consent, and receiving and concealing stolen property.  

