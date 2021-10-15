Watch
Police say woman's death at Faster Horses festival was accidental

© marc nader / mgnader photographer
Marc Nader
Faster Horses this weekend
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 16:43:04-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have closed the case involving a 30-year-old Croswell woman who was found dead at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township this summer.

According to police, Melissa Havens was found at 7:30 a.m. July 17 at the festival at Michigan International Speedway.

After investigation police say the manner of her death was determined to be an accident as detectives found no signs of foul play.

