Police release names of 3 killed in Van Buren Township car crash

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - Police have released the names of three people who were killed in a six-car accident on Belleville and Ecorse roads Tuesday evening.

Naomi Uselman and her son Dominick died of their injuries after their car was rear-ended at a red light at the intersection. The car was fully engulfed in flames by the time police arrived.

The person driving the car has been identified as Robert Dulin III. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dulin's son, 10-year-old Shane, was taken to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor with minor injuries.

Four other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.