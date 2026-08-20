Police release names of victims in deadly shooting of 5 in northern Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have released the names of the five people who were killed by a suspect in northern lower Michigan earlier this month.

The deaths happened at three different locations, Michigan State Police say.

More information in the video below:

6 dead, including suspect, after shooting incident in northern Michigan

MSP says troopers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, three people were dead and a fourth person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspect, 39-year-old Chad Hickman, took off from the scene before troopers arrived. A large police response and search that included K-9 units began.

A fourth person was found dead during the search at another home in Missaukee County.

The suspect’s vehicle was found near a wooded area close to Whitlock Lake in Caldwell Township. The suspect and another person were found dead in the wooded area.

In an update on on Thursday, Aug. 20, police released the names of the victims.

Michigan State Police said the victim found at the home on South LaChance Road was a 13-year-old girl. She was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable condition.

The three victims found dead at the home on South LaChance Road were identified as 45-year-old Shane McGowan, 40-year-old Amanda Everitt, and 16-year-old Eric Thomas.

The person at the second home in Missaukee County has been identified as 53-year-old John Schwartz.

The person found dead alongside the suspect in the wooded area has been identified as 29-year-old Heather Schwartz.

Police say the suspect was known by all who were killed.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” MSP Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement on Friday. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Several surrounding agencies assisted MSP during the search.