Police release video of arson suspect setting a fire inside Huntington Place

(WXYZ) — Detroit fire officials are asking for the public's help to identify a person who set fire inside Huntington Place last week.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the suspect walked into Huntington Place just before 9 a.m. on April 26.

He then used water bottles filled with gasoline and doused the carpet with it before setting it on fire.

The fire did minimal damage and officials responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

You can see the video below