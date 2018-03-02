Shots fired at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

9:19 AM, Mar 2, 2018
2 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) -  

9:41 a.m.

The city of Mt. Pleasant tweeted that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

9:28 a.m.

CMU Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot.

9:21 a.m.

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top