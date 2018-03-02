Shots fired at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) -

9:41 a.m.

The city of Mt. Pleasant tweeted that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

9:28 a.m.

CMU Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

9:21 a.m.

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.