Shots fired at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) -
9:41 a.m.
The city of Mt. Pleasant tweeted that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
9:28 a.m.
CMU Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot.
There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.
9:21 a.m.
Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University.
CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.
