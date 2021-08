ROMULUS, Mich. (WXY) — Police are investigating a shooting in metro Detroit that left a contractor hospitalized.

The shooting happened at the Barrington Apartment Complex Thursday. A renter in the apartment complex allegedly had an argument with a contractor. The renter then allegedly shot the contractor. The contractor is undergoing surgery and the renter is in police custody.

Romulus police say the investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.