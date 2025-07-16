Police investigating after 2 women found dead at home in Warren

(WXYZ) — Police say two elderly women were found dead at a home in Warren on Wednesday morning.

According to Warren police, officers responded to the 24,000 block of Joanne Smith Drive around 10:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found two elderly females with gunshot wounds at the residence. Police say both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the women is the homeowner, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released at this time.

