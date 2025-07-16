Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating after 2 women found dead at home in Warren

Police say 2 elderly women found dead at home in Warren
Police say 2 elderly women found dead at home in Warren
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Police say two elderly women were found dead at a home in Warren on Wednesday morning.

According to Warren police, officers responded to the 24,000 block of Joanne Smith Drive around 10:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Watch the latest report below

Two seniors found shot to death in Warren

When officers arrived, police say they found two elderly females with gunshot wounds at the residence. Police say both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the women is the homeowner, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released at this time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!