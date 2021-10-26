Police say 30,000 cell phones valued at $2M stolen from Troy store

(WXYZ) — Troy police say suspects broke into a store and stole 30,000 cell phones valued at $2 million.

Police say the break-in happened on October 16 around 6:50 p.m. at Super Fair Cellular at 1374 Rankin.

According to police, suspects created a 3-foot by 3-foot hole in the cinder block wall of the building to gain access.

The suspects reportedly stole four wheeled bins valued at about $500 each, and other various items in addition to the tens of thousands of cell phones.

Additional damage was also reported.