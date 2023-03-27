Police say 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after the alleged sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman following a home invasion on Sunday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 12000 block of Memorial.

According to police, the suspect entered the home through a rear door and demanded money. Police say the victim told him no, and attempted to push him out the door. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled her outside and sexually assaulted her.

Right now police say they have vague description of the suspect. He’s described as a Black male in his 20s, around 5’8” with a slim build reportedly wearing all black and a black hoodie.

Police said at the time of the incident, the victim was at home with her husband, who is disabled.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1950 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

