Police say business owner, employees tried to cover up Farmington Hills crime scene

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update to a Jan. 29 shooting inside the Vibe Hookah Lounge where two people were injured.

Police Chief Jeff King said a juvenile provided a gun to 28-year-old Devonte Johnson inside the lounge around 2 a.m. He reportedly then approached one of the victims and physically assaulted him, before another victim stepped in to help stop the assault. That’s when Chief King says Johnson pulled out the gun and shot both the victims.

According to Farmington Hills police, the business owner Amar Sinawi and three employees are also being charged in the case, accused of cleaning the crime scene and tampering with evidence.

“You can’t lie to the police and you can’t cover up the crime scene,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who also attended the press conference.

Chief King said the investigation is a collaborative effort across agencies.

“It’s an honor to wear the uniform and be part of this department with them,” said Chief King.

Police say the victims were treated and released.

Chief King said additional charges could be coming in this case.

