Police say driver shot, killed by passenger on Woodward in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting and crash that happened on Woodward Thursday evening.

Royal Oak police say they received multiple calls regarding an accident at northbound Woodward under the I-696 overpass around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found a driver dead from a gunshot to the head. Police say it appears the passenger of the vehicle had shot the female driver.

Police say the passenger after the crash got out of the vehicle and then fired at other vehicles passing by, striking another driver in the leg.

That driver was reportedly transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

