Police say man in custody after woman, teen found stabbed to death in Belleville

(WXYZ) — Van Buren Township Police say a man is now in custody after the bodies of a 45-year-old and a 14-year-old were found at an apartment complex in Belleville. Police say the victims had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The victims were reportedly discovered late Sunday night at the Belleville Pointe Apartment Complex during a wellness check. The victims have since been identified as Yachanda Snipes and Dacara Leatherberry.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Pontiac. The suspect in the case, police say, is a parolee who was allegedly in a dating relationship with Yachanda.

Detectives are passing the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for further review, according to the Van Buren Township Police Department.