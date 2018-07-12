Detectives say St. Clair disabled veteran, mother of 2 'is safe'

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A disabled Army veteran and mother of two reported missing by her husband on Facebook has been "contact and is safe," police say.

On Tuesday, July 10, Kyle Kaminski made a Facebook post requesting the public's help in locating his wife who is a veteran and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The post was shared nearly 5,000 times.

On Wednesday, detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said that Cayla Kaminski had been contacted and is safe.

According to a release, following several investigative leads, contact was made with Cayla by phone. She advised police that she is safe and well.