Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Ypsilanti

Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home in Ypsilanti.

According to Ypsilanti police, officers were called on the report of a disturbance on July 11 around 3:36 a.m. When they arrived to the area of N. River Street and North Street, they reportedly found a man under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say the man said his spouse was dead at his residence. That’s when officers went to do a welfare check at a home in the 800 block of Armstrong Drive. It was there, police say, they found someone deceased.

The cause of the death is not yet known.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 734.292.5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734.368.8784.