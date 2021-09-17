Police search for 3 men who stole and damaged items at Wyandotte City Hall

WYANDOTTE MI (WXYZ) — According to Wyandotte police, three people illegally entered the former Wyandotte city hall building on Biddle Avenue September 9, stealing or damaging at least $800 worth of items.

Police say the three suspects broke in through the back entrance of the building at around 11:27 p.m.. The three men left at around 11:50 p.m..

Police say the men stole a Delta Miter saw, two Craftsman impact drivers with attached batteries, three chargers for those batteries, and two C-clamps.

Wyandotte police say they also damaged two sensors in a failed attempt to remove them from a wall.

The back door of the building, which is now being used as a haunted house attraction for the Wyandotte Jaycees’, is believed to have been left opened.

Jaycees members discovered the illegal entry at around 2 p.m. on September 11.

Police posted a video of the suspects to Facebook. They are asking anyone with information to call 734-324-4431.