Police search for domesticated exotic cat on the loose in Royal Oak

Don Ryan/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2011, file photo caracal cat Peggy, left, sits with her kittens, from right, females Aziza and Binti and male Mkuze at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. The zoo has named the tufted-ear caracal its' 2012 Mother of the Year. At birth, the caracals tufted ears, a distinguishing feature of the small African cats, were flat against their heads, but after a few weeks they stood fully upright.(AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 13, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Police Department is telling residents to be on the lookout for a medium, domesticated cat that is loose in the area.

We're told it was last spotted in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester Roads.

The large cat is reportedly an African caracal.

A resident who has four of them had two recently escape. One was found but one is still on the loose. This is reportedly the third time the cat has escaped someone's home.

Police say a neighbor notified them, and the school was notified because of an elementary school in the area.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 911 and avoid approaching it. Children should also not approach or interact with the cat.

According to the International Society for Endangered Cats, Caracals are often called the "desert lynx."

The society said they are "remarkable jumpers" and they are primarily nocturnal.

One website said that the caracal is very rarely a threat to humans and would prefer running away from people rather than risk their health or confrontation.

