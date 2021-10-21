Police search for mid-Michigan woman wanted in connection to 4 murders

(WXYZ) — The Clare County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman they say is wanted in a quadruple murder.

According to WJRT, the suspect is 54-year-old Judy Boyer. She allegedly shot two people around 4 p.m. Wednesday and both victims were pronounced dead overnight.

Investigators later found two more bodies on the property, according to WJRT.

The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man, 36-year-old man, 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. It's not clear if any victims are related.

Police say Boyer allegedly left the scene in a maroon or red 1998 Chevy Silverado pickup with Michigan license plate E9507. Police say she could be headed to the Cadillac area.

Boyer is 5-feet-2, 105 pounds with pink buzzed hair and was last seen wearing mickey mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt.