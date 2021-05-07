Police search for missing 2-year-old boy taken from home on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for your help locating a missing 2-year-old boy who was taken by his aunt and then given to another woman on Thursday night.

Jordan Lewis is 2 years old, about 3-feet tall, 25 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair styled with two puffs. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black Nike jacket, blue Nike shirt, grey and white pajama pants, grey, green and white socks and black Crocs.

Police say his mother reported that Jordan's aunt took him and handed him to another female. She then put Jordan in a silver Chevy Malibu and drove away with the child and has not yet returned.

If anyone has seen Jordan or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.