Police search for missing 83-year-old who left Livonia, never made it to Farmington Hills home

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 83-year-old woman.

Police say Sandra Wilson was last seen by her family in Livonia near Newburgh and Schoolcraft around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Family notified police when they realized she never made it to her Farmington Hills home.

Wilson is described as 5’5”, 252 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. She was driving a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with the Michigan license plate DBA 3329.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, white boots and a black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-871-2610 or call 911.