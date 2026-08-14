Police search for naked Peeping Tom from incident in Northville Township

The Northville Township Police Department is searching for a naked Peeping Tom wanted for an incident earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect allegedly was naked and peeping along Wildflower Dr. between 1 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. That's in the area of 6 Mile and Sheldon.



Police said the suspect is a white male, between 25-40 years old, and was last seen wearing only a baseball cap and black shoes and socks.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact the Northville Township Police Department immediately at (248) 349-9400.