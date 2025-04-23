Police search for suspect after 2 people shot in Inkster

Inkster police are searching for a suspect or suspects after two people were shot while walking down the road in Inkster on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said six people were walking from a store near the intersection of Inkster and Avondale when someone opened fire on them.

The suspect or suspects did flee. Two of the six men were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, we counted around 30 evidence markers as investigators combed through the scene.

Police also had witnesses walk investigators through the scene.

“This type of behavior is not going to be tolerated in the city of Inkster. We’re working really hard to change how people perceive the city and the department. We just have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," Chief Jenkins said.