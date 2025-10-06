Police search for suspect after woman shot & killed in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead after being shot in Southfield late Sunday night, according to the city's police department.

Police were called to the incident just after 11:30 p.m., at 18700 Bainbridge Drive for reports of a person shot.

First responders got to the scene and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southfield Police is still looking for the suspect in this case: the department has no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.