Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the driver of an SUV they say hit and killed a man walking down the road.

It happened early Saturday morning on Auburn near the intersection of South Astor St. in Pontiac.

Investigators say it happened around 12:49 a.m. Saturday. 59-year-old Lawrence Frank was hit by an SUV.

"I come down and I saw police flying down the street," Willie Mabin said. He lives in the area.

Mabin said first responders were on the scene quickly and took the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the suspect was driving a light-colored, mid-size SUV. Investigators say it will likely have damage to the front passenger side, including the passenger headlight area, and possible damage to the hood or fender.

