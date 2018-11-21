Police search for suspect in Detroit collision shop break-in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for involvement in a break-in on the city's west side. 

On Nov. 11 around 5:12 a.m., a man entered a collision shop through an opening on the side of the building on W Chicago. 

Police say once inside the suspect took multiple key fobs from a desk before leaving the shop. 

It has been reported the suspect has been seen around the shop before, according to officers. 

The suspect is described as man with a slim build, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and jeans. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. 

