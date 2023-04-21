Police search for suspect who allegedly punched man in head at Cub Scouts meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an assault at an elementary school Cub Scouts meeting on Tuesday evening.

Police say 26-year-old Tyrone Seldge of Warren barged into the meeting at Roose Elementary School and knocked another man unconscious in the cafeteria.

According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He is now conscious and stable, police report.

Prior to the incident, the victim allegedly had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the school with a woman who reportedly parked in a handicap parking space without a permit.

Investigators learned that the woman then called Sledge to tell him what happened, police say.

Before allegedly punching the victim in the head after arriving at the school, Sledge reportedly told the victim he was armed and argued with him. He left the scene shortly after the incident.

Sledge is now facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

“Violent crimes such as this are not tolerated by the Warren Police Department. Our investigators are actively working on locating this suspect. We are urging this suspect to turn himself in to the Warren Police Department. If anybody has any information regarding Mr. Sledge’s whereabouts, please contact the Warren Police Department,” said Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 586-574-4700.

