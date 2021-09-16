Police search for suspect who opened fire on church food drive, injuring 2 people

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are continuing to search for a man who opened fire at a church on the city's east side.

It happened on Wednesday night outside Nazarene Baptist Church at the intersection of Melborne St. and Oakland Ave.

A man fired several shots into a crowd who were there for a food drive.

At last check, police said the two victims are in temporary serious condition and police are asking the shooter to turn himself in.

"I am just trying to be peaceful and help my family out, my friends, the neighborhood and the city that I was born and raised in," Steve Harris, the brother of Pastor Kevin Harris, said.

Steve was inside the kitchen when it happened.

Police said the church mentors young adults, helping them get off the streets. They said they are still trying to figure out what happened, and that there was some type of confrontation with the group and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.