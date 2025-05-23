Police search for third suspect after deadly shooting in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clawson police say they are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home on Thursday evening.

Police say they were called to a residence in the area of 14 Mile and Renshaw around 10:31 p.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.

Police say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third suspect.

They say they are actively searching for 21-year-old Tylaj Arean Clark-Spencer.

Photo and details from police below:

Earlier Friday, Royal Oak police said they were assisting the Clawson Police Department with an investigation on the 1200 block of Butternut Avenue. The situation there has concluded, police say.

Watch: Scene from the SWAT situation earlier in Royal Oak

