Police search for victims after Northville man charged with allegedly kidnapping teen, sex crimes

NORTHVILLE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for more victims after a Northville Township man was charged with allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and committing sex crimes.

Detectives say 22-year-old Charles Willis – pictured above – had contacted the teen on Snapchat. Prosecutors say Willis then paid for an Uber to bring the victim two hours to his home.

Police say Willis told the victim to stay in the basement. She was found walking alone around the area of 7 Mile and Sheldon roads at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, two days after Willis reached out to her.

Willis was arrested after the Northville Township Police Department executed a search warrant at his home.

At the 35th District Court earlier this week, the 22-year-old was charged with multiple felony charges, including:



Kidnapping

Enticing a girl under 16 for immoral purposes

Child sexually abusive activity

Criminal Sexual Conduct (First Degree)

Willis is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail, with his bond set at $1 million.

Because of previous run-ins with police in regards to contacting minors, police believe there may be other victims in this case.

Anyone who believes that they or their child has been in contact with Willis is asked to contact the department's Detective Bureau at (248)349-9400.