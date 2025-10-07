Police search for woman who allegedly assaulted 2 women in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is wanted in connection with two assault & battery incidents in Downtown Detroit.

Police are expected to release more information during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to police, the alleged assaults happened on Sunday, Sept. 28.

In the first incident, police say the female suspect approached a 23-year-old woman and assaulted her. It took place on the 20 block of John R. between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The suspect was wearing a blue Detroit Pistons shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.



Then, late that day, the same suspect allegedly approached a 35-year-old woman and assaulted her. That took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd. The suspect was wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans and white shoes in that incident.



Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

