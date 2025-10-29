Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police search wooded area in Huron Township for suspect wanted on multiple felonies

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron Township police officers are warning the public that they are searching for a suspect who is wanted for multiple felonies out of the City of Taylor.

According to the Huron Township Department of Public Safety, the suspect crashed his vehicle and fled into the woods in the area of Crawford and Middlebelt roads. That's between Pennsylvania and Sibley off of Middlebelt.

Police said they are working with other agencies, deploying multiple drones and the K-9 unit to assist in the search.

They say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees the person should call 911 immediately. Residents in the area are also asked to stay indoors and lock themselves inside.

