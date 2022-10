(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 33-year-old man with bi-polar disorder.

Police say David Douglass was last seen on July 9 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 1000 block of Lakewood.

Douglass is described as 6’1” and 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.