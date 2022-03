DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for 53-year-old Johnny Robinson. He was last seen leaving his home on the 20200 block of Moenart on March 12.

Robinson's wife says he was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white gym shoes. The wife also says Robinson suffers from mental health issues.

Police are asking anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.