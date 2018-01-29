Police searching for endangered missing 23-year-old in Redford Twp.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Redford Township police are asking for the public's help to locate an endangered missing 23-year-old man.

Police say he's a black male, around 5'7" and wearing only green underwear.

He's believed to be in the area of Beech Daly and Norborne.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to call police.