Police searching for hit-and-run driver after toddler hit

10:03 AM, Feb 1, 2018

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dearborn police are searching for the driver who hit a toddler and then drove off on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of a silver SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia, was traveling south on Schaefer when it struck a toddler as he walked to a vehicle with his mom. You can see a photo of the vehicle above.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop after the incident and continued south on Schaefer. The driver is only described as a white male.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2235.

The condition of the toddler is not known.

