Police searching for man accused of attacking 2 people with machete in Adrian

ADRIAN, Michigan (WXYZ) — Adrian police are searching for a suspect they say attacked two people with a machete in the early morning hours of July 29.

Police say the suspect, identified as Jonathan Andrew Gregory, walked into a homeless camp near the 1200 block of North Main and started arguing with people there. The suspect was reportedly asked to leave the area, and that’s when he struck a woman with a machete and then attacked a man who came to defend her. The victims reportedly had severe lacerations to their arms and hands.

Gregory, 41, is facing charges that include two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

He’s described as being 5’7” tall, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Gregory, police say, was a resident of Tecumseh but is now homeless.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say Gregory should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you come into contact with him.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 517-264-4808.