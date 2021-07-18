Police searching for man after 2 women punched in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are searching for a suspect after two women were punched in the face while walking in the area. Police say the incidents may be related.

The first woman was walking in Nickels Arcade, in the area of State Street and Maynard, on Friday around 10 p.m. when the suspect randomly punched her and told her to be quiet, police said. The woman kicked the man in the groin, began to scream. That's when the suspect fled on foot.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, the second victim was walking in the area of Catherine near Division. The suspect was hiding in a driveway and jumped out, then punched the woman in the face and grabbed her throat. The woman kicked the suspect, he then fled on foot.

If you have information on either of these incidents, contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939, or the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.

Ann Arbor police released the below safety tips:



Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings

Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative

Walk with a friend or co-worker in well-lit areas

Avoid isolated areas

If you feel threatened, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.