Police searching for man last seen at Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

(WXYZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly this past weekend.

Rockwood Police Department says Jacob Angeles did not return home from the festival on Saturday.

He was last seen at the festival around 11 a.m.

Police say Angeles was also supposed to show up to work the next day, but didn’t.

Angeles reportedly drives a 2006 silver Jeep Commander.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Rockwood Police Department.

