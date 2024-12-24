Police searching for man suspected in Detroit homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a man in connection to a homicide that happened on the city’s east side on Monday.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Kercheval Avenue near Belvidere Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man shot and killed.

Police say the suspect, Craig Michael Bergeron, took off from the scene in a white SUV. They're now looking for Bergeron, who is 34 years old.

Bergeron is described as having shoulder-length individual braids. The photo provided above from police is an older photo of Bergeron and the most recent one they have.

Bergeron was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.

