Police searching for man who set fire to car twice, shot at home in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Investigators are asking for help with identifying a man who was caught on camera setting a car on fire multiple times and shooting at the house it was parked at.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 on Elmdale Street near Roseberry Avenue on the city’s east side.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division, a joint task force between the Detroit police and fire departments, is hoping video they released on Thursday helps drum up new leads.

Police say a man in a hooded sweatshirt went up to a home three times and set a car on fire twice after trying to break into it. The third time is when he also opened fire on the home.

No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Fire Investigation Division tip line at 313-628-2900, DetroitRewards.tv or arsontips@detroitmi.gov.

