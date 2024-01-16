Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who could be with Jackson man

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are asking for help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Waterford Township who may have run away with a man from Jackson.

Waterford police say Johanna “Jax” Woody left her home early Sunday morning after her father went to work. She was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. and was reported missing Sunday around 10 a.m.

Police say there are signs Johanna preplanned the incident. Family and friends were interviewed by detectives, and there’s a report that she met a 21-year-old Jackson man online and planned to run away with him.

Johanna does not have her own cellphone, but investigators believe she is in possession of one that does not have cell service. Police believe she is using Wi-Fi to communicate through Snapchat.

Police are analyzing data from Snapchat to find leads.

Johanna is about 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder length strawberry blond hair.

“Johanna struggles with mental illness and is described as high-functioning autistic,” police said in a statement.

Police have not yet found neighborhood video to help them find a suspect or suspect vehicle. They’ve put in a request with the RING app in hopes of finding video to help locate the teen.

Michigan State Police and the FBI are working with the Waterford Police Department.

Anyone with information on Johanna’s whereabouts is asked to call Waterford police Detective Jason Randolph at 248-618-6053 or the department tip line at 248- 674-2677.

